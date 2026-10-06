Jaquez recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Jaquez most notably started Milwaukee's preseason opener, implying he's the favorite to start Opening Night in favor of Kevin Porter. He already averaged career bests in points (15.4), boards (5.0), dimes (4.7) and minutes per game (28.3) while shooting 50.7 percent from the field over 75 regular-season games in 2025-26 with the Heat, and Jaquez has room for growth in his debut season for the rebuilding Bucks.