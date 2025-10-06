Bouyea (rest/thigh) is available for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bouyea missed the Bucks' final three Summer League games, though he's available for the team's preseason opener. The two-way player appeared in 32 G League outings between the Wisconsin Herd and Austin Spurs in 2024-25, averaging 18.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33.8 minutes per game.