Bouyea (rest/thigh) did not play in Friday's 93-92 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Bouyea scored 20 points in Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers but was held out of Sunday's back-to-back matchup against the Clippers for rest and didn't appear in another game the rest of Summer League. He logged five regular-season appearances (one start) for the Bucks in 2024-25, averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest.