Bouyea agreed to a two-way contract with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Bucks cleared up a two-way slot by upgrading guard Ryan Rollins to a standard NBA deal. Bouyea has previously appeared in 14 games at the NBA level the past two seasons between stops with the Heat, Wizards, Trail Blazers and Spurs. Before catching on with the Bucks, however, the 25-year-old guard had played exclusively at the G League level this season with the Austin Spurs, averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game over 28 appearances.