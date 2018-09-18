Young signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks on Tuesday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

In signing an Exhibit 10 deal, Young can join the Bucks for training camp and can have his contract converted to a two-way deal prior to the regular season. The former first-round pick played 61 minutes with the 76ers last season, totaling 17 points, two rebounds and two assists. Considering he's yet to play more than 332 minutes in any of his first four seasons, he appears to be a longshot to make Milwaukee's final roster.