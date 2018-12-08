Bucks' Jason Smith: Dealt to Bucks
Smith, along with a future second-round pick, was traded to the Bucks in exchange for Sam Dekker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After trading John Henson to the Cavaliers, the Bucks seem to be interested in bolstering the frontcourt. Smith has appeared in 12 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.8 minutes. He's also 4-for-10 from beyond the arc.
