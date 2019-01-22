Bucks' Jason Smith: Healthy inactive Monday
Smith (coach's decision) was inactive for Monday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks.
The Bucks had all of their key rotation options available for the contest, forcing coach Mike Budenholzer to make some tough choices with his inactive players. Budenholzer ultimately chose to keep Thon Maker active as a third center over Smith, who has appeared in just six of the Bucks' 22 games since coming over in a Dec. 7 trade with the Wizards. Smith probably won't see meaningful action this season unless at least two of the centers ahead of him on the depth succumb to injuries.
