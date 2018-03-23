Bucks' Jason Terry: Coming off bench Friday
Terry will come off the bench for Friday's tilt against the Bulls while Sterling Brown draws the start, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bucks have been struggling and Brown went to high school just outside of Chicago, so coach Joe Prunty may be trying to light a spark by inserting him into the starting five. As a result, Terry will head to the pine -- a role where he averages 2.8 points and 1.1 assists across 13.7 minutes per game.
