Bucks' Jason Terry: Could miss two weeks with calf strain
Terry underwent an MRI on Tuesday and has been diagnosed with a left calf strain, which could keep him out upwards of two weeks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
An official timetable for a return has yet to be established, though Velazquez notes than it's the same sort of injury that former Buck Greg Monroe had earlier in the year, which kept him out for about two weeks. Terry had just become a regular part of the rotation for the Bucks over the past four contests, averaging 19.0 minutes per game. While he's sidelined, coach Jason Kidd will likely have to hand more minutes out to Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins.
More News
-
Bucks' Jason Terry: Will not return Monday•
-
Bucks' Jason Terry: Plays seven minutes in return to lineup•
-
Bucks' Jason Terry: Out for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Bucks' Jason Terry: Agrees to stay in Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Jason Terry: Drops 15 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Jason Terry: Hands out four assists Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...