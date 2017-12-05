Terry underwent an MRI on Tuesday and has been diagnosed with a left calf strain, which could keep him out upwards of two weeks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

An official timetable for a return has yet to be established, though Velazquez notes than it's the same sort of injury that former Buck Greg Monroe had earlier in the year, which kept him out for about two weeks. Terry had just become a regular part of the rotation for the Bucks over the past four contests, averaging 19.0 minutes per game. While he's sidelined, coach Jason Kidd will likely have to hand more minutes out to Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins.