Bucks' Jason Terry: Fails to score Thursday
Terry did not record a point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), but added two assists, two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to the visiting Nets.
This was Terry's third game during his last four in which he has failed to score a point, even though he is seeing an average of 20.7 minutes in each of those games. Currently, the former Arizona star is averaging 3.2 points and 1.2 assists over 16.1 minutes per game during his 14th season in the league.
