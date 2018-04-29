Bucks' Jason Terry: Intends to play another season
Terry indicated that he intends to play another season in the NBA and would like it to be with Milwaukee, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Terry has seen his role diminish as a player, playing just 51 games this past season, averaging 3.3 points across 16.0 minutes on 34.8 percent shooting from deep. But, he wants to "see things through" with the Bucks, seemingly as a veteran leader.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....