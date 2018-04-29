Terry indicated that he intends to play another season in the NBA and would like it to be with Milwaukee, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Terry has seen his role diminish as a player, playing just 51 games this past season, averaging 3.3 points across 16.0 minutes on 34.8 percent shooting from deep. But, he wants to "see things through" with the Bucks, seemingly as a veteran leader.