Bucks' Jason Terry: Limited production of bench
Terry tallied just eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Warriors.
Terry moved back to the bench Thursday and saw a dip in his playing time. He didn't offer a lot in terms of fantasy value but was able to contribute three steals. That makes nine steals over his past three games, something that is likely going to dissipate at any time. He could move back into the starting lineup at some stage but remains a deeper league option only.
