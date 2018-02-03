Play

Terry (personal) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn.

The veteran was held out of Friday's win over the Knicks while attending to a personal issue, but the Bucks' game notes for Saturday's game indicate that he'll be back in the mix. Terry has seen an increase in minutes since the Bucks changed coaches, and he could maintain that role going forward after the Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon to injury on Thursday.

