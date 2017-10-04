Terry (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks didn't provide any sort of reasoning for his absence, but it's likely just a rest day for the veteran guard. Without Terry and Matthew Dellavedova (undisclosed), look for Malcolm Brogdon, Gary Payton and Rashad Vaughn to potentially see an uptick in minutes in the backcourt.