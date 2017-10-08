Terry (undisclosed) played seven minutes in Friday's exhibition loss to the Bulls, posting two points (1-1 FG), one assist, two steals and one turnover.

Terry missed the team's previous preseason game for an undisclosed reason, but appears to be past whatever held him back. Look for him to be a full go for the regular season and he should once again fill in behind Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova in the backcourt.