Bucks' Jason Terry: Plays two minutes in return
Terry (personal) logged two minutes in Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets, recording no statistics during his time on the floor.
Terry had missed the Bucks' last two games to tend to a personal situation, but rejoined the team in New York for the start of a four-game road trip. Though he was on the periphery of interim head coach Joe Prunty's rotation, Terry could see his court time increase Tuesday against the Knicks with key reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova uncertain to play in that contest after spraining his right ankle in the fourth quarter against Brooklyn and not returning.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.