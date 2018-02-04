Terry (personal) logged two minutes in Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets, recording no statistics during his time on the floor.

Terry had missed the Bucks' last two games to tend to a personal situation, but rejoined the team in New York for the start of a four-game road trip. Though he was on the periphery of interim head coach Joe Prunty's rotation, Terry could see his court time increase Tuesday against the Knicks with key reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova uncertain to play in that contest after spraining his right ankle in the fourth quarter against Brooklyn and not returning.