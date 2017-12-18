Terry (calf) put in a full practice Monday, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran has missed six games with a strained calf, and Monday marked his first on-court action in two weeks. While the Bucks could get Terry back as soon as Tuesday against Cleveland, the 40-year-old is an afterthought in nearly all fantasy formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories