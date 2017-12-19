Terry (calf) is expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.

Terry has been sidelined over the past six games while recovering from a strained left calf. He did go through practice Monday, however. Apparently, things felt alright during Tuesday's morning shootaround as well, as he's expected to be available against the Cavs. He should be considered probable until some more concrete news arrives.