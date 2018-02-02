Bucks' Jason Terry: Ruled out Friday
Terry (personal) will remain out Friday against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Terry will miss a second straight game for personal reasons and should be considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn. The veteran has not been fantasy-relevant this season, but he's recently taken on a more significant role in the Bucks' rotation, playing between 13 and 18 minutes in his last four active contests.
