Terry (personal) will remain out Friday against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Terry will miss a second straight game for personal reasons and should be considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn. The veteran has not been fantasy-relevant this season, but he's recently taken on a more significant role in the Bucks' rotation, playing between 13 and 18 minutes in his last four active contests.