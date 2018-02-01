Terry has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves for personal reasons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Specifics regarding the issue have yet to be released, but with the Bucks playing a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, it's possible Terry will be forced to miss more than one contest. His status should be updated prior to Friday's tilt. In the meantime, Sterling Brown, Matthew Dellavedova, Sean Kilpatrick and Rashad Vaughn are all candidates to see a slight uptick in minutes with Terry unavailable.