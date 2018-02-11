Bucks' Jason Terry: Scores 11 in Saturday's win
Terry scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding one rebound in 15 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Magic.
The veteran guard scored all his points in the second half, providing a key boost that helped the Bucks overcome a four-point deficit at the half. Terry is little more than a player-coach at this stage of his career -- he's scored in double digits only twice all season -- but he's been showing flashes of his old form lately, going 10-for-17 (58.8 percent) from three-point range over his last six games.
