Bucks' Jason Terry: Scores 14 points in 26 minutes
Terry scored 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed two rebounds, dished one assist and snatched one steal across 26 minutes Friday in Milwaukee's win over Toronto.
The Jet poured in 14 points, a season-high, Friday against Toronto. His scoring and three-point shooting came in handy during the OT victory. His fantasy value is limited, but the 40-year-old deserves some props for the performance. Looking ahead, Terry could prove to be a useful piece off the bench as the Bucks claw their way through the East.
