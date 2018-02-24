Terry scored 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed two rebounds, dished one assist and snatched one steal across 26 minutes Friday in Milwaukee's win over Toronto.

The Jet poured in 14 points, a season-high, Friday against Toronto. His scoring and three-point shooting came in handy during the OT victory. His fantasy value is limited, but the 40-year-old deserves some props for the performance. Looking ahead, Terry could prove to be a useful piece off the bench as the Bucks claw their way through the East.