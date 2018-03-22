Terry had only six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to th Clippers.

Terry moved into the starting lineup to replace Tony Snell, but recorded just six points with very little else. It is unclear whether this move will stick, but nonetheless, he will be related to the bench once both Malcolm Brogdon (quad) and Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) make their returns. Terry belongs on the waivers in basically all formats.