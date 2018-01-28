Bucks' Jason Terry: Scores season-high 12 points Sunday
Terry scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT) in 18 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win against Chicago.
On Sunday, Terry was solely a three-point shooter from the bench against Chicago. The veteran guard responded with an efficient 4-of-6 from beyond the arc for a season-high 12 points. While this performance was noteworthy, Terry is a fantasy afterthought this season. Through 19 games, Sunday's scoring performance was his first output of more than four points all season. In addition, it was his first points since December 29.
