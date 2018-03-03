Terry scored six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding three blocks, a rebound and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Pacers.

The last time the 40-year-old blocked three shots in a game was over seven years ago. Terry was pressed into duty in the starting five due to all the Bucks' injuries, and while at this stage of his career he doesn't have much of a fantasy ceiling, he could be worth using as a bargain DFS flyer until younger legs start returning to the backcourt rotation.