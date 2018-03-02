Terry will start over Sterling Brown at shooting guard for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After being blown out by the Pistons on Wednesday, coach Joe Prunty has opted to switch up the team's starting five. Terry has seen an increased role within the rotation over the past four games, averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from three on 3.8 attempts.