Terry said Saturday that he intends to play during the 2018-19 season, Genaro C. Armas of the Associated Press reports. "For sure, 100 percent, my goal is to play 20 seasons," Terry said."The [Milwaukee] organization understands that and I think the league is on notice."

Terry is still holding down a rotation role for the Bucks in his 19th NBA season, with the 40-year-old averaging 2.6 points in 11.9 minutes per game over 28 appearances while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range. With his contract set to expire after the current season, Terry will hit free agency in July, but if he remains serious about continuing his career, the veteran guard shouldn't have much difficulty securing a one-year deal from a team. Even so, Terry likely wouldn't be in store for a larger role than the minimal one he's maintained with the Bucks. Instead, he would provide his greatest impact for any team as a positive locker-room presence.