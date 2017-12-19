Bucks' Jason Terry: Will be available vs. Cavs
Terry (calf) will be available Tuesday against Cleveland, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran missed six games with a strained left calf, but he's unlikely to play a significant role right away, as coach Jason Kidd said Terry will face a minutes restriction. While Terry played double-digit minutes in four straight games prior to the injury, he hadn't been a regular rotation player for the first month-plus of the season and can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats.
