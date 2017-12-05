Terry will not return to Monday's matchup with the Celtics after straining his left calf, Matt Velasquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Terry injured his left calf in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, and was diagnosed with a left calf strain and unable to return. His status for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons is unknown at this time. Prior to the injury, Terry saw 12 minutes, recording two points, one steal and one block.