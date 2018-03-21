Terry will draw the start Wednesday against the Clippers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Terry's move to the starting five bumps Tony Snell to the bench. The Bucks' starters have struggled since the All-Star break, so it looks as though they are trying to shake things up with the starting lineup. It's uncertain if Terry will remain in the starting five long term, but this move should lead to an uptick in his minutes.