Adams signed a training camp deal with the Bucks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Adams is coming off a rookie season with Atlanta where he appeared in 34 games and averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 12.6 minutes per game. He'll compete for a depth role in Milwaukee's backcourt during training camp and preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories