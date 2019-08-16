Bucks' Jaylen Adams: Joins Bucks for training camp
Adams signed a training camp deal with the Bucks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Adams is coming off a rookie season with Atlanta where he appeared in 34 games and averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 12.6 minutes per game. He'll compete for a depth role in Milwaukee's backcourt during training camp and preseason.
More News
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...