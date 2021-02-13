Adams played the final 37 seconds of Friday's 129-115 loss to the Jazz, recording no statistics.

After appearing in only one of the Bucks' first 20 games of the season, Adams has now seen the court in five of the past six contests. He's only seen garbage-time minutes in each of those games, however, as Adams merely looks to be the team's third-string point guard behind Donte DiVincenzo and D.J. Augustin while Jrue Holiday (COVID-19) is out. Once Holiday is back to full strength, Adams -- a two-way player -- could be assigned to the G League bubble in Orlando.