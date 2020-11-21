Adams signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Adams last saw NBA action with the Hawks in 2018-19, where he averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game. Last season, he played for the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. There, he averaged an excellent 20.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals, being voted onto the All-G League team. Adams will again spend much of the upcoming season in the G League, so he won't be a viable fantasy player.