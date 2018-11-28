Bucks' Jaylen Morris: Third DNP with Bucks
Morris (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Monday's 110-107 loss at Charlotte.
That's three straight DNP's for Morris, who's on a one-year two-way contract with the Bucks. He's only appeared in two games with the parent club and might be due for a trip to the G League Wisconsin Herd for a boost in playing time.
