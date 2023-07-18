Gortman agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After Gortman went undrafted in June, multiple reports suggested that the Bucks would bring the Overtime Elite alum aboard via a two-way spot, but the 20-year-old point guard ultimately remained unsigned over the ensuing weeks. He still joined up with the Bucks for the Las Vegas Summer League, appearing in five games while averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per contest. Gortman will now stick around with the Bucks through training camp, but unless he's converted to a two-way deal shortly before the regular season, he'll likely open the 2023-24 campaign with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.