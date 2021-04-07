Teague scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in only 16 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Warriors.

The veteran point guard gave the Bucks a surprising boost after managing only four total points in his first two games for the club. Teague won't have a significant role in the backcourt rotation as long as Jrue Holiday is healthy, but he does provide an insurance policy for Milwaukee and is still capable of the occasional productive performance in limited court time.