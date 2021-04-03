Teague (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 13 minutes off the bench Friday in Milwaukee's 127-109 win over Portland, scoring two points (1-1 FG) and adding two assists, two blocks and one rebound.

Making his Milwaukee debut, Teague stepped in as the primary backup to starting point guard Jrue Holiday. Teague's existing relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer from their time together in Atlanta should help the veteran guard with his transition to Milwaukee, but don't expect the 32-year-old to see his minutes increase much from this level, if at all.