Teague posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's loss against the Hornets.

Teague replaced Jrue Holiday (knee) as the Bucks changed their entire starting lineup due to a rash of injuries, but the veteran floor general took advantage of his chance to score in double digits for the second time over his last three appearances. He's averaging 8.8 points and 3.8 assists across 18 minutes per game since debuting for the Bucks earlier this month, and he's expected to move back to his usual bench role as soon as Holiday is ready to return -- something that could happen as early as Sunday when the Bucks visit the Magic.