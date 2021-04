Teague isn't on the inactive list for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Ted Davis of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

The 32-year-old signed with Milwaukee earlier this week and is poised to debut with his new team Wednesday. Teague averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes over 34 appearances with the Celtics before being traded to Orlando and subsequently waived by the Magic last week.