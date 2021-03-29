Teague will sign with the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Celtics sent Teague to Orlando at the deadline as part of the Evan Fournier deal, but he was promptly waived and hit the free agency pool. The veteran guard will now reunite with his former coach in Atlanta, Mike Budenholzer, and he'll bring much-needed backcourt depth to one of the top teams in the East. Teague could essentially fill the role vacated by D.J. Augustin, who the Bucks sent to Houston when they acquired P.J. Tucker.