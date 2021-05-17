Teague mustered 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Bulls.

Teague got the start since the Bucks rested all their regulars for the regular-season finale, and the former Hawks floor general took advantage of the chance to post his best individual performance in recent memory. This shouldn't work as a benchmark for Teague's potential numbers going forward, however, as he's slated to move back to the bench for the postseason while seeing limited minutes as Jrue Holiday's backup.