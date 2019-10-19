Bucks' Jemerrio Jones: Inks Exhibit 10 with Bucks
Jones has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Milwaukee, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
Jones is expected to be waived at some point before the season, which will send him down to the G League to play with the Wisconsin Herd. He appeared in three preseason games with Washington, averaging 10.1 fantasy points across 10.4 minutes.
