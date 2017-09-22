Play

Bucks' JeQuan Lewis: Waived by Bucks

Lewis was waived by the Bucks on Friday.

It appears the Bucks will look elsewhere for help in their backcourt. The VCU product posted 15.2 points and 4.5 assists per game last season in college before going undrafted in 2017.

