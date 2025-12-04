Sims finished with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.

The 30 minutes were a season high for Sims, as he took on a much larger role than usual after Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) exited the game after just three minutes, and the fifth-year center responded by setting a new career scoring high and tying his personal best in boards. The double-double was his first of the season and first since 2022-23 with the Knicks, but Sims should see his workload increase at least a little for however long Giannis is missing from the Bucks frontcourt.