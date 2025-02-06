The Knicks traded Sims to the Bucks as part of a trade that sent Khris Middleton to Washington and Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sims will provide center depth for the Bucks behind Brook Lopez. Sims hasn't averaged more than 16 minutes per game in any of his four seasons in New York, and he averaged just 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds across 10.8 minutes with the Knicks this season. Given the Bucks' current roster, Sims shouldn't be expected to see a significant bump in playing time. However, Milwaukee is expected to be active ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, which could potentially open more opportunities for Sims.