Sims is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Sims will join the first unit for the first time this season given the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin). Bobby Portis drew a pair of starts in Milwaukee's previous two matchups without Antetokounmpo, but it'll be Sims who gets a look Monday evening. He's averaging 2.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his last five appearances off the bench.