Sims (undisclosed) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

The high-flying big man is ready to suit up in Milwaukee's 2026-27 regular-season opener in Washington after missing the preseason finale. With the addition of Kel'el Ware during the offseason and Myles Turner entering his second season with the franchise, Sims is set to be the third center on any given night as the Bucks begin to rebuild following their trade of franchise pillar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat.