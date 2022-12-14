Carter finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Warriors.

Carter received a spot start Tuesday due to the absence of Jrue Holiday (illness), but he failed to take advantage of the opportunity. He's been held to single digits in scoring in each of his last five matchups, and while he typically does contribute in nearly every category, it's not enough to garner looks in most fantasy leagues. Carter is averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in his last eight games.