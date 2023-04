Carter (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Carter is dealing with some soreness in his left knee, but he'll play through the issue as the Bucks look to rebound from Thursday's embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Celtics. Carter has played in every game this season and is averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 threes per game since the All-Star break.