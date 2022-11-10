Carter recorded 36 points (15-27 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime win over the Thunder.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (wrist) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) all sidelined for the Bucks, Carter stepped up with the performance of his life, setting new career highs in points and assists. The 27-year-old guard hadn't scored more than 18 points in a game this season and was averaging only 5.3 points a night prior to Wednesday, but with Holiday likely out again Friday against the Spurs, Carter could continue carrying a much larger workload than usual.